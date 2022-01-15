CALVERT CITY — Glynda Kay Parker, 75, of Calvert City, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Marshall County Hospital.
Glynda was born in Calvert City on Jan. 3, 1947, to the late Woodrow and Naomi Barrett. Before retiring, she spent many years working at Calvert City Elementary School. She loved the University of Louisville Basketball, relaxing and swinging on her front porch, planting flowers in her garden, and spending time watching her grandchildren. During the Holidays she enjoyed making peanut butter balls, chocolate fudge, and other Christmas candy for all of her friends and family. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeff Parker (Lisa), of Paducah, and Brad Parker (Kathy), of Calvert City; two sisters, Charlene Smith and Sandra Faith (Butch); three brothers, Gerald Barrett (Lindy), Lonnie Barrett (Linda), and Jerry Don Barrett; five grandchildren, Garrett Parker, Logan Parker, Peyton Parker, Dax Parker, and Taylor Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald T. Parker; one sister, Shirley Smith; and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr. Lance Cordle and Bobby Smith will officiate and burial will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
