HICKORY — Glyn Dale Price, 73, of Hickory, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab.
He was a member of Hickory Baptist Church and a retired employee of Kroger with 42 years of service in Mayfield and Paducah.
Mr. Price is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Doublin Price; a brother, Ricky Price of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. His parents were Paul and Louise Burgess Price.
Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Trinity Cemetery. Interment will follow. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family asks that all attendees wear masks.
There is no public visitation scheduled.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Kaden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
