HICKORY — Glyn Dale Price, 73, of Hickory, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab.

Mr. Price was a member of Hickory Baptist Church

and a retired

employee of Kroger with 42 years

of service in

Mayfield and

Paducah.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Doublin Price; a brother, Ricky Price of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded

in death by two brothers and a sister.

His parents were

Paul and Louise Burgess Price.

Byrn Funeral

Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Glyn Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In