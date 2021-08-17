HICKORY — Glyn Dale Price, 73, of Hickory, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Mayfield Health & Rehab.
Mr. Price was a member of Hickory Baptist Church
and a retired
employee of Kroger with 42 years
of service in
Mayfield and
Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Doublin Price; a brother, Ricky Price of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded
in death by two brothers and a sister.
His parents were
Paul and Louise Burgess Price.
Byrn Funeral
Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
