HICKORY — Glyn Harlan Parchman, 79, of Hickory, died 11:01 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence.
He was a member of the Hickory Baptist Church; He started working at General Tire at the age of 18 and continued to work there for 42 years and retired in the top 10 in seniority as a tuber operator; He enjoyed deer hunting, Loved His Family Dearly, He had a Heart for all animals, and was a Mr. Fix It!
Mr. Parhcman is survived by his wife, Joyce McAlister Parchman of Hickory; son- Anthony (Melissa) Parchman of Mayfield; daughter, Trisha (Frank) Zickmund of Windfall, Indiana; daughter, Rhonda (Philip Shay) Nesler of Mayfield; son, Shane (Jackie) Saxon of DeMotte, Indiana; son, Nathan (Nicole) Parchman of O’Fallon, Illinois; sister, Evelyn Tucker of Warren, Michigan; sister, Linda Watts of Wingo; 11 grandchildren, Chasity (Kyte) Martin, Chelsey (Jon) Moore, Rachel (Mike) Goodrich, Courtney (Cole) Mundell, Suzette Chamberlain, Brittany Chamberlain, Andrew “Bubba” Chamberlain, Katie Saxon, Alex Saxon, Brooklyn Parchman, Carlee Jo Parchman; 11 great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Maureen Robertson, Jeannetta Hart, Sue Wooten, and Ludine Wooten; six brothers, George, W.C., John Douglas, William, Marvin, and Joe Parchman; parents, Waylon & Ora Weaks Parchman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Robert Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m.Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Andrew “Bubba” Chamberlain, Jon Moore, Kyte Martin, Cole Mundell, Mike Goodrich, and Ezra Liston.
