Gloria Rolande Bennett, 93, of Paducah, passed away at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation.
Gloria was born in Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday, April 15, 1928, to Leopold and Leopoldine Dubois. She enjoyed knitting, caring for her poodles, and will be remembered for her love for her family. She was a faithful volunteer with Lourdes Hospital and a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by her two daughters, Susan Dubois (Bob), of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Anne True, of Johnson, Vermont; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, James Charles Bennett; her daughter, Karen Hogancamp; her two sons, Daniel Provost and Thomas Provost; her parents, Leopold Paul Dubois and Leopoldine Lusignan Dubois.
A memorial Mass is scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church with Emmanuel Udoh officiating. An urn interment will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Cancer Society, PO Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
All arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
