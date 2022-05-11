Gloria J. Owens, 78, of Paducah, died at 9:41 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries and was retired payroll supervisor at Electric Energy Incorporation in Joppa, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by one son, Michael D. Owens; and her parents, Hardin Yarbro and Alma Fitzpatrick Frazier.
She is survived by one daughter, Tracey Williams of Memphis, Tennessee; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Vicki Sibley and one brother, Steven Maxwell both of Galesburg, Illinois; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries. A musical concert will follow at 7 p.m. at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries.
Arrangements are scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, 11 a.m. at Ninth Street Tabernacle Ministries with Rev. Thaddyeus W. Thompson Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowalandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
