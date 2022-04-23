Gloria M. Griffin, 88, of Paducah, passed away March 9, 2022, at Cedarhurst Personal Care in Lexington, after a lengthy illness. Gloria was surrounded by her family upon passing.
Gloria was born in Paducah. She was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and spent many years working in Administration at Paducah Community College. Gloria was a devoted member of Arcadia United Methodist Church and assisted her husband in leading a line dance group performing around the Paducah area for many years. She was also an avid volunteer at the Senior Citizens Center and was named “Volunteer of the Year” on more than one occasion while working along side her beloved husband Skip.
Gloria was a devoted wife for over 69 years and spent her lifetime enjoying her husband, children and grandchildren. Gloria is survived by a daughter, Randy Griffin Cvengros (Scott) of Lexington; grandchildren, Graham Griffin of Paducah, Whitney Griffin Kirk (Ken) of Lexington, Brandon Cvengros (Rachel) of Lexington, and Amanda Finch (Braeden) of Lexington; great grandchildren, Eve Griffin of Paducah and Griffin and Josie Kirk of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore R. Griffin, Jr. (Skip); and son, Theodore R. Griffin, III (Chip).
Services will be announced at a later date to be held in Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.