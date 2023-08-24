ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Gloria Livingston, 98, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
Gloria is survived by daughters, Lee Nold-Lewis and Gail Scarboro-Hritz, her son-in-law Bill Hritz; grandsons, Jeffrey Livingston Scarboro, Christopher Ryan Scarboro, Mark Louis Nold, and Zachary Smith Scarboro; and she leaves 14 devoted great-grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews remained close to her throughout their adulthood.
Born in Tchula, Mississippi, on Nov. 8, 1924, the third and baby daughter to Jefferson Benjamin and Willie Hodge Walker. Gloria started elementary school at age four; she could read cereal boxes and wanted to go to school with her sister, Kate.
Wille was a homemaker, having taught school with her eighth grade education and Jeff was a lifelong Illinois Central Railroad man who worked on big engines. The family moved to Paducah and endured the big flood of 1937.
It was years later, after graduating high school there, that Gloria met Harry who swept her off her feet, eloping when she was 17! With this, she joined the Livingston family.
She became a military wife after World War II when Harry joined the Army Air Force. Two daughters, Lee and Gail, soon followed — so by 1947, they were a family of four.
Gloria excelled as a military wife living in Germany among other assignments in the South. She hosted many social gatherings and events while she continued to advance herself over the years by learning German, reading, teaching Sunday School, leading the Officers’ Wives Club, and attracting an ever-growing group of friends wherever she lived.
For a time, she worked at Mountain Bell Phone Company in customer service, and she ran the office of the Timex distributorship she and Harry managed in St. Louis in the ‘70s.
Completing the circle, Gloria and Harry returned to Paducah in the late ‘70s and, for 25-plus years, were active in the community and the church.
A notable accomplishment during that time was presenting over 20 papers to the Paducah First Baptist Church Kalisophic Club, a literary exploration group.
After Harry died in 2001, Gloria continued to make a difference with her spiritual contributions and deepening friendships. She was very active, spending time with her daughters and grandsons.
In her final years, Gloria lived in St. Simons Island, Georgia, near her daughter Gail, living independently, even driving until January 2023. She regularly attended Sunday school and church, forming deep friendships there and among the residents of Magnolia Manor.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. A private burial will take place at Temple Israel cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267.
To send flowers to the family of Gloria Livingston, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.