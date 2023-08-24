ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Gloria Livingston, 98, of St. Simons Island, Georgia, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Gloria is survived by daughters, Lee Nold-Lewis and Gail Scarboro-Hritz, her son-in-law Bill Hritz; grandsons, Jeffrey Livingston Scarboro, Christopher Ryan Scarboro, Mark Louis Nold, and Zachary Smith Scarboro; and she leaves 14 devoted great-grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews remained close to her throughout their adulthood.

Service information

Aug 30
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Aug 29
Visitation
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
