Gloria Lane

Gloria Ann Price Lane, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Massac, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a homemaker and held other jobs through the years. She was a member of Lone Oak United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Renee Planitz of Paducah; two sons, Thomas Wayne Pittman of Paducah and Jon Owen Pittman; a brother, Charles Price of Paducah; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lane of Topeka, Kansas. Her parents were Chester and Almeda Grimes.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: Lone Oak United Methodist Church, 3835 Old US Hwy 45 South, Paducah, KY 42003.
