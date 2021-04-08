Gloria Ann Harris Jones, 73, of Paducah, died at 5:21 p.m. Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home.
She was of the Baptist faith and a retired school bus driver with Paducah city public schools.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Lucious G. “L.G.” Jones of Paducah; three daughters, Denise Jones of Louisville, LaTonya Pleasants of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Tracy Jones of Paducah; a son, Keith Jones Sr. of Paducah; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Lynda Flemons of Joliet, Illinois; two brothers, Donald Harris of Joliet and Ronald Harris of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Dwayne Jones; two sisters; and two brothers. Her parents were Toy Harris and Mary Lee Shepard Harris
A private graveside service has been planned. There will be no visitation.
Memorial donations may be made to: Kentucky African American Against Cancer (KAAAC), 501 E. Broadway, Ste 160, Louisville, KY 40202; or American Cancer Society of Western Kentucky P.O. Box 7975, Paducah, KY 42002.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
