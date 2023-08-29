BROOKPORT, Ill. — Gloria J. McGhee, 83, of Brookport, Illinois passed away at 12:42 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah. Gloria was born on July 14, 1940, in Marion, the daughter of Floyd and Juanita Smith. She married Harvey McGhee on Feb. 27, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Brookport.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Brookport with Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow in Pell Cemetery.
Gloria was a graduate of the Brookport High School class of 1958, attended Draughon’s Business College, retired from the Social Security Administration after 43 years of service, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Brookport. Gloria loved her family, animals, the farm, had a contagious laugh, and was an avid supporter of Massac County Sports.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harvey McGhee and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to say a special thank you to her caregivers, Pat Bowman, Kim George, Annmarie Atkinson, and Amanda Davis for the excellent care.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Juanita (Segers) Smith; sister, Marsha Burrow Ovey; and brother, Floyd “Buddy” Smith.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Brookport.
Memorials may be made in Gloria’s name to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Bucky Willmes, Steve Foss, Lee Markus, Larry Markus, Curt Meinders, Kevin Lund, and Jeff Harbin.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria McGhee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.