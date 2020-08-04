BENTON — Gloria Gene Fleming Sierra, 86, of Benton, formerly of Owensboro and Henderson, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Indiana University Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gloria was a uniquely selfless person who devoted her life to caring for others. Among her many contributions in life, she served as a Registered Nurse after graduating from the John N. Norton Memorial Infirmary School of Nursing In Louisville, Kentucky. Ever seeking to improve the quality of patient care where she served at Methodist Hospital in Henderson, Kentucky, she went on to become one of the first Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, receiving her degree from the Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, bringing modern anesthesia to her community. In her later years, she returned to nursing, serving as an operating room nurse at Marshall County Hospital in Benton, Kentucky. She was an exceptionally gifted and compassionate nurse and nurse anesthetist who fought for the life of every patient she cared for.
On September 6, 1969, she married Dr. Agustin Sierra at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Henderson, where they were both parishioners. She was a devout Christian, a faithful wife, and a loving mother to her three daughters. She is a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend, and will be cherished by her family and friends always.
She is survived by her three daughters, Olga Bloodworth of Paducah, Angela Lucia Sierra, of Arlington, Virginia, Elizabeth Anne Sierra Potchanant and husband, Joseph, of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, William Hurley Fleming, of Benton; and three grandchildren, Clark Robinson, Sydney Gloria, and Emilia Augusta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Agustin Sierra; parents, Eugene Thomas Fleming and Emma Frances Carpenter Fleming; and two brothers, Eugene Thomas Fleming Jr. and John David Fleming.
A private graveside service was held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery on July 31, 2020, presided over by her dear friend, Theodore Tempel.
Contributions in honor of Gloria Sierra’s generous spirit may be made to The Salvation Army, PO Box 569 Paducah, KY, 42002.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
