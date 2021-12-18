KUTTAWA — Gloria Ellen Moody Bonebrake, 74, of Kuttawa, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Lane Bonebrake, Kuttawa, two sons, John Getz, Fredonia, and Joel Getz, Kuttawa; one sister, Phyllis Garner, Kuttawa, seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Leila Ferguson Moody; one son, Jason Getz; one sister, one brother and one grandson,
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, from noon pm to 2 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. John Hagan officiating. Burial in Dycusburg Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Disaster Relief, c/o Calvary Baptist Church, 121 Kentucky Ave., Princeton, KY 42445.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
