THEBES, Ill. — Gloria Deane Denton, 88, of Thebes, Illinois died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Metropolis Nursing & Rehab Center.
She was born February 24, 1932, in Commerce, Missouri, to Guy J. and Jennie E. Clymer Caldwell.
She and Henry Lee Denton were married on Nov. 23, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2018.
Gloria was a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School.
She was a member of Thebes Baptist Church.
She liked to knit, crochet, and grow roses. She also liked to play rummy and bake cookies for her grandkids.
Survivors include a son, David Denton of Thebes, Illinois; two daughters, Linda Denton Smith of Hickory, Kentucky, and Vicki Lee Denton of California; sister, Loretta (Sonny) Davis of Danville, Illinois; three grandsons, Brad, Matt, and Anthony Smith; great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Bradley, Emily, Riley Sue, Laken, Blake, Tanner, Lizzie and Lainey; and a great-great-grandchild, Keryington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Mary Carol Denton; son-in-law, Charles Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Ford & Sons Mt. Auburn Chapel in Cape Girardeau with the Rev. Raymond McAfee officiating.
Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneral
Ford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
