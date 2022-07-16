Gloria Ann Hudson Jones, 77, daughter of the late William and Ruth Raney Hudson, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah after a long illness. She was born June 30, 1945, in the Between the Rivers Sardis community and was of the Methodist faith. Gloria had many interest and hobbies, including cross stitching, reading, traveling and especially vacationing with her family across the US. Her very favorite times were spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael D. Jones; daughter, Kathryn Jones and granddaughter, CeCelia Ann Jones of Lyon County; son, David (Susie) Jones and granddaughter, Addison Claire Jones of Paducah; sisters-in-law, Linda Hudson and Betty Hudson of Princeton; several nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents,William and Ruth Raney Hudson; brothers, Bobby Hudson and Billy Hudson.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rolling Hills Cemetery in Lyon County with Rev. Johnnie Davis officiating.
You may light a candle or leave a message at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.