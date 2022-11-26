Glennes Elizabeth (Nanny) Evans Mullican Cheatham, 93, of Melber, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Glennes was born on Sunday, Jan. 20, 1929, in Columbus, to Walter and Stella Evans. She was one of nine children and shared her childhood with sisters, Louise Evans, Virginia Brewer, Alice Meyers, Lawanda Long, Betty Holder, and brothers, Billy Green Evans, Blanton Evans, and Robert “Buck” Evans. She married Delbert Mullican in 1943 and gave birth to her daughter Linda Mullican Apperson. They worked as sharecroppers and local grocery store operators until Delbert’s death in 1970. She took a job with Mid-South Towing Company where she met her second husband, Harold Cheatham in 1975. They lived a full life traveling the country, fishing, and enjoying their work as Gideons, handing out Bibles, and spreading the Word of God. They were very active in the community and members of Owens Chapel United Methodist Church and enjoyed listening to gospel and country music on her record player.
Mrs. Cheatham is survived by her daughter, Linda Mullican Apperson of Melber; three grandchildren, Annette Clarke (Jeff), Mike Apperson (Paula), and Karen Burnett (Stan); her nine great grandchildren; her 15 great great grandchildren; her sisters Betty Holder of Benton and Lawanda Long of Madisonville; her brothers, Robert Evans of La Center, and Blanton Evans of Bardwell.
Mrs. Cheatham was preceded in death by her mother and father, Stella Trevathan Evans and Walter Evans; her sisters, Louise Evans, Alice Meyers, and Virginia Brewer; her brother, Billy Evans; her second husband, Harold.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with John Smithmier and Randy Story officiating. Burial will follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 8436, Paducah, KY 42002; or Owens Chapel Cemetery Trust Fund, c/o Marvin Mathis, 4575 St. Rt. 1820, Melber, KY 42069, in her memory.
