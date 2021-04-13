CUNNINGHAM — Glenna Carol DeJarnett Sams, 67, of Cunningham, formerly of Blandville, died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home.
She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She was a former employee Quest Pharmaceuticals.
Mrs. Sams is survived by her husband, Wayne Sams of Cunningham; two sons, Eric Sams and Curtis Sams, both of Fancy Farm; a sister, Yvonne Gant of Blandville; five grandchildren, Devin Sams, Laken Martin, Abigail Sams, Kinlee Sams and Hudson Sams; a great-grandchild, Hallie Martin; and several nephews and a niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy and Maxine DeJarnett.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Ian Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was set for 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
