KEVIL — Glenn Shelby, 83, of Kevil, passed away at his home Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
He was a member of Bethel Christian Church. Glenn farmed most of his life and also worked as a carpenter.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 50 years Jean Shelby of Kevil, three daughters, Donna Stevens (Rob) of Kevil, Monna McElya (Gary) of Kevil and Melinda Dunn (Steve) of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Wayne Roberts (Amber), Stephanie Morehead (Howie), Jaime Morrow (Ethan), Melissa McElya, Matthew Freeman (Ronica), Jennifer Linville (Chris), Michael Barnett and Madison Shelby; eleven great grandchildren, Emma, Drew, Lily, Kaden, Addie, McCray, Lincoln, Walker, Elijah, Sawyer and Logan; two sisters, Sarah Jean Vaughn and Lana Lester, both of Kevil; a niece, Sonya Jackson (Ryan); and a great niece, Shelby-Jo Heine (Mason); as well as several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Sadie Shelby; one son, Glenn Allan Shelby; and an infant son, Robert Keith Shelby.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter with the Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Interment followed at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, after noon at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum of 6 feet distancing within our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
