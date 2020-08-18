WICKLIFFE — Glenn Ray Embry, 60, of Wickliffe, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
Glenn was born on February 13, 1960, in Henderson. He was a military veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Resurrection Kingdom Center in La Center. Glenn loved to hunt, fish, and watch sports. He loved to build anything and had a talent for it. He loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren, but most of all he loved the Lord with all his heart. He will be remembered as a strong, selfless, hardworking man that didn’t know how to quit.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Theresa Rudd Embry of Wickliffe; 10 children, Steven Bentley (wife Marie Bentley) of Henderson, Jessika Hill (wife Corey Hill) of Sebree, Marlana Estes (husband Chad Estes) of Poole, Jennifer Williams of Paducah, Robert Campbell of Paducah, Katie Rambeau (husband Max Rambeau) of Cunningham, Brionna Pigram (husband Justin Pigram) of Bowling Green, Kenzy Hicks of Wickliffe, Angie Hicks of Wickliffe, and Joey Hicks of Wickliffe; three siblings, Donald Embry (wife Mary Jane Embry) of Smith Mills, Faye Henson of Corydon, and Billy Embry of Henderson; 23 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Glenn in death are his parents, Joe and Margaret Embry; a daughter, Christi Bentley; and two siblings, Carol Embry and Darrel Embry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.