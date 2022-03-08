SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — Glenn Morris Byrd, 87, of South Fulton, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on June 12, 1934, in Crutchfield, Kentucky, to the late Virlie Loveless and Mattie Clara Veatch Byrd.
Glenn was an active supporter of the Baptist faith since accepting Christ as his Savior at an early age. Served as a Deacon and in several roles to promote the church and its message. Members of Second Baptist Church Union City, Tennessee. Glenn’s famous saying was “Always Trust The Lord”. He was an active member of Roberts Masonic Lodge #172 for 55 years, and a Ralph Shriner. Glenn worked for the former National Life, Metropolitan and Commonwealth Insurance Companies over the years and was supervisor for the former Brown Shoe Company. He retired from the former General Tire and Rubber Company after 31 years.
He loved watching and following St. Louis Cardinals Baseball and The University of Kentucky Wildcats. Glenn also loved going to Florida with his wife in the winter to enjoy all their friends and acquaintances made from over the years. He loved to talk about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Byrd, whom he married March 29, 1956, two sons, Terrell Byrd of Clinton, Kentucky, and Gary (Angie) Byrd for Martin, his grandchildren, Carolyn Burk of Sharon, Chris Byrd of Marion, Illinois, Ryan (Emily) Byrd of Medina, Ashley (Beau) Baker of White House, and Garrett Byrd of Jackson; his great-grandchildren, Noelle Burk, Brayden, Jaxon and Lynee Byrd, Raya, Barrett and Hudson Baker; and a brother Roy Byrd of Cookeville, Tennessee.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Eldon, Elvis and Herbert Byrd and a sister, Sue Benningfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hornbeak Funeral Chapel with burial to follow in the Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday. A masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Joey Caksackkar, Denny Caksackkar, Chucky Caksackkar, Eddie Caksackkar, Chris Byrd, Ryan Byrd and Garrett Byrd.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children Hospital, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
