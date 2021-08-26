It is with a heavy heart that we try and find the words to say that our patriarch, Glenn Edwin Meadows, has passed away.
At approximately 8:50 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021 after battling the effects of a recent stroke, Glenn peacefully left this world to be with the Lord.
Glenn was a prominent automobile mechanic in Paducah and owner of Glenn Meadows Auto Service on Jefferson Street in downtown Paducah. Glenn was member of East Baptist Church and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Linda Meadows; his sons, Mark Meadows (William Liu), Brian Meadows (Myrna), and Steve Meadows (Angie), grandchildren, Jordan Martin, Nicholas Meadows (Caitlin), Brooke Meadows Daughrity (Jordan), Sara Meadows Hobson (Benjamin), Allyson Meadows Prewitt (Blaine); and great-grandchildren, Clayton Dyer Hobson and Elijah Gray Hobson. Glenn is also survived by his brothers, Gerald (Jerry) Meadows, Kenneth (Kenny) Meadows, and Larry Meadows.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe (Mutt) Meadows; mother, Flossie Taylor Meadows; and sisters Janice Leath and Debra (Debbie) O’Brien.
Services will be held on Sunday Aug. 29, 2021 at Hughes Funeral Home (2975 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, Kentucky). Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 3 p.m.
Graveside service and entombment will be conducted at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens, 780 Old North Friendship Road, Paducah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in remembrance of Glenn’s life, to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; or the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
