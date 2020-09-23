SALEM — Glenn Dickerson, 81, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
He was a member of Old Salem Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley; two children, Melissa Lindsey and Craig Dickerson; three grandchildren; his mother, Muriel Dickerson; and four sisters, Beulah Holt, Bonnie Hosick, Charlotte Belt and Lesia Ruschmeyer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Dickerson.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Old Salem Church Cemetery with Dennis Winn officiating.
Condolences also may be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorial donations may be sent to Old Salem Baptist Cemetery, P.O. Box 239, Salem, KY 42078-0239.
