Glenn Cyrus Vancil, 95, of Paducah, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah. He was born in Fulton on July 22, 1926, to the late Cyrus Otto Vancil and Dulcie Dublin Vancil. Glenn was retired from Martin-Marietta where he worked in the Engineering Department. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and served in the United States Navy. Glenn enjoyed rabbit hunting with his beagles that he raised and riding horses.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Elizabeth Quinn of Paducah; son, Christopher Nelson Vancil and wife, Cathy of Florida; brother, Leon Vancil of Paducah; three grandchildren, Lucien Christopher (Cassi) Quinn of McDonald, Tennessee, Kaitlin Carter (Andrew) Quinn of Paducah, and Casey Curtis (Becky) Vancil of Florida; one great-grandchild, Laurel Sheldon Quinn of McDonald, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Nelson Vancil; sisters, Joyce Ann Herron and Betty Lou Ottway; brothers, Darrell Henry Vancil, Joe Franklin Vancil; and his parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
