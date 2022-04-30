TILINE – Mr. Glenn Allen “Rusty” Smith was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Tiline to Gobel and Gertrude Smith. The 1937 flood was at its highest. The Smiths lived in a two-room house. Friends and family members left their homes around Tiline and stayed with the Smiths until they could return home.
He passed away April 20, 2022.
Glenn Allen was a farmer. He also worked at Air Products in Calvert City for 20 years. He was a member of Tiline Missionary Baptist Church.
Glenn Allen was an outdoorsman, loved the rivers, mountains, all animals, nature and the countryside. He had been a hunter, but after years he became a protector of the animals.
Daily, he wanted to go riding in the county countryside and enjoy the scenery and talk about his friends and the days of going to Oak Ridge School near Tiline. He was ready to point out a certain place and what happened there. One of the things he liked was remembering the fox hunters around Tiline.
Surviving is his wife, of 65 years, Mary Lou Lytton Smith; daughter, Darlene (Ree) O’Nan; granddaughters Elizabeth Harrington and Samantha (Mark) Rupcke; grandson Dustin Thomason and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jeffrey Smith.
Funeral services were Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial was at Dyer Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be left on line at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
