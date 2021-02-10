CUNNINGHAM — Glenford Maurice DeJarnatt, age 94, of Cunningham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at his home.
He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Cunningham. He served honorably in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for the railroad, Deena Lamp factory, and founded National Ceramics Incorporated.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy Masters DeJarnatt of Cunningham; one daughter, Evalie DeJarnatt of Cunningham; two sons, Dana DeJarnatt of Keystone Heights, Florida, and Eric DeJarnatt and wife, Elaine of Cunningham; one stepson, Joey Morgan of Cunningham; three sisters, Velma Arrington of Nashville, Tennessee, Maude Sims of Cunningham and Jo June Woodford of Blandville; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 34 years, Jo Wheeler DeJarnatt; one daughter, Dixie Tibbs; one sister and two brothers. His parents were Earley and Iva Puckett DeJarnatt.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Dathan Guthrie officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Cunningham.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Glenford DeJarnatt to Bethlehem Cemetery: c/o Denver Elliot PO Boz 662 Cunningham, KY 42035.
