CADIZ — Glenda “Sue” Taylor, 83, of Cadiz, KY, formerly of Jasper, Tennessee, passed away quietly Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center. Glenda was born June 2, 1936, in Paducah, to the late Clyde and Mildred Mullen.
Glenda married Terry L. Taylor (deceased) in Paducah, shortly after, they moved to Jasper, Tennessee in 1962, where they resided for 48 years. Glenda was a homemaker, librarian assistant and full time wife and mother. She loved to read books, was an avid gardener, enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and bird watching. After the loss of her husband in 2009, she moved to Cadiz, to be closer to family. She was a faithful member of Liberty Point Church. Failing health kept her home in later years.
Glenda is survived by her children, Terry (Karen) Taylor of Benton, Kathy (Kenneth) Butts of Cadiz, and Tim Taylor of Jasper, Tennessee. As the family grew, Glenda had six grandchildren, Gena Tidwell of Murray, Krissi (Jacob) Puckett of Benton, Michelle Knight of Cadiz, Cole Bybee of Cadiz, Timothy J. Taylor and fiancé, Laura Price, of Scottsboro, Alabama, and Brittany Taylor of Cadiz. She has 11 great-grandchildren, Mia and Chandler Tidwell of Murray, Katelyn and Colin Puckett of Benton, Austin Knight and fiancé, Daillen Wright, of Cadiz, Brook-Lynn (Garrett) Woodman of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Grace Knight and fiancé, Zack McIntosh, of Cadiz, Brilee Noel of Cadiz, Addison and Lane Bybee of Cadiz, and Baby Taylor. She has one great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Knight of Cadiz. She is also survived by a brother, Jerry (Cathy) Mullen of Paducah; and one sister, Gail Carver of Paducah; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Glenda was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Terry L. Taylor; parents, Clyde and Mildred Mullen; a sister, Valerie Stinnett; a son-in-law, Kenneth E. Butts; and a beloved pet Sam.
A visitation for Glenda will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at the conclusion of the funeral service.
Memorial gifts may be made to Gideon’s Bible or the Trigg County Humane Society at 4146 Canton Rd Cadiz, KY 42211.
You may light a candle of remembrance or leave a message of sympathy for the family at milnerandorr.com.
