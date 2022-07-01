Glenda Sue Hooper Marshall (Mom), 80, of Paducah, died Friday, June 24, 2022, of natural causes in hospice care in Orlando, Florida.
She was retired from the phone company.
She is survived by her only child, Beth Marshall; grandson, Darth Knapik; son-in-law, Chris Foster; and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and care-givers she adored in both Kentucky and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorena Wear; father, Lawerence Hooper; step-father, Ralph Wear; brother, Charles Hooper; sister, Joyce McKinney; step-sister Jackie Simpson; and beloved granddaughter, Spirit Fay Knapik.
There will be no formal services. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Beth Marshall Presents, C/O TOP TEENS Scholarship Fund via PayPal or Zelle to Producer@BethMarshallPresents.com; or by check to Beth Marshall Presents, 3372 Hillmont Circle, Orlando, FL. 32817.
