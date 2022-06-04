Glenda Sue Coram, of Paducah, died on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Lexington.
She was born in Paducah on November 22, 1934, the daughter of William Bryant and Allie May Hart. She married James Coram on June 7, 1957.
She is survived by her daughter, Yolanda Coram of Lexington; two grandchildren, David (Casey) McCarrey of Lexington, and Madison Wurth of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Penelope McCarrey, Lillian McCarrey, and James McCarrey; ones niece, Vicki (Riley) Schrieber of Chicago, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; a brother, Jack Hart; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 11, 2022, at Reidland Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Hansen conducting.
Glenda Sue will be cremated and the family will conduct a private ceremony to spread her ashes at McKendree Methodist Church.
Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.
