Glenda Sue Adams, 76, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at her cousins’ residence.
She was a retired from Proform Inc. and West Kentucky Star. She was an avid Christian lady and attended Shady Grove Church. In her younger days she enjoyed roller skating. She was an animal lover especially her cats.
Surviving is her nephew, Kevin (Micki) Kelley; one great-niece, Crystal (Cole) Hobbs; five cousins, Kathy (Mike) Shimkus, Kay Araki, Russell Enger, Ray Enger, and Shelia Enger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Lila Wallace; and one sister, Dorothy Kelley
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Wallace Cemetery in Symsonia with the Rev. Tommy Moore officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
