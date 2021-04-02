Glenda Styers, 77, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Glenda was born in Epworth, Georgia, on April 6, 1943, to W.C. Davidson and Jesse (Dunn) Davidson. She worked in sales for Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and Brooks Memorial Cemetery. Glenda was of the Baptist faith. She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting and gardening, especially tomatoes.
Glenda is survived by her daughter, Melissa O’Bryant (Gary Largent) of Benton; two sisters, Judy Ladd (Mike) of Paducah and Mary Stewart-Davidson (Bill) of Lexington; and two grandchildren, Eric O’Bryant of Texas, and Scott O’Bryant of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W.C. and Jesse Davidson; and her son, David Styers.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating.
Burial will follow the at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Glenda to the American Lung Association; 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
