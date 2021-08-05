Glenda Miller, 59, of Paducah, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, with her husband and sons by her side.
Glenda was a devoted member of Brookport Church of God, where she played piano on Wednesday night. She often said that she found strength in her faith. She worked at Concord Elementary School in the cafeteria. Glenda adored the children and thoroughly enjoyed her coworkers. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time laughing with family and friends, working on her “Lil House” that she loved and driving her BMW convertible to the riverfront and around town. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” (II Timothy 4:7).
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband, Mike Miller; her two children, Edward Sharp (Samantha), of Paducah, David Sharp (McKenzie), of Paducah; her four stepchildren, Andrew Miller (Rebecca), of Jacksonville, Florida, Mick Miller, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Lori Strutsman (Phillip), of Davenport, Florida, Lisa Asher (Jay), of Orlando, Florida; her nine grandchildren, Alyssa Sharp, Sierra Sharp, Madison Miller, Kaden Miller, Noah Sharp, Henry Sharp, Brooklynn Asher, Colton Asher and Tyson Asher.
Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Jr. Barber and Betty Ruth Hicks Smith.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Charles Tate officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the funeral home.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
