HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Glenda Mae Wright, 67, of Hobe Sound, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, after a long battle with multiple health issues. Glenda was born on Oct. 27, 1955, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Marvin “Glenn” and Retha “Jean” (Farmer) Wright.
Glenda graduated from Lowes High School in 1973 and began a lifelong search for a place to settle. After many years, she found a fulfilling career at Next Era Energy as a business manager overseeing wind farms throughout the Midwest. She proved how tough and smart she was as she navigated through a “man’s” world of business. In 2005, she met Kerry Humphreys as an uninvited guest at his 50th birthday party. Sparks flew that night, and they were never apart after that. Glenda was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in 2008 and began an intense battle to beat it. Victory was claimed in 2009, but the treatment that saved her resulted in many health issues going forward that she would fight until the end.
- Kerry stood with her through the tough times and they were married on 11/11/11. Glenda retired from Next Era in 2014 and enjoyed many years of travel, hosting parties, thrift store shopping and promoting awareness of the “silent killer,” ovarian cancer. Her last great trip was a two-month cross country, corner-to-corner motorcycle tour. She was not sure about it, but she enjoyed the adventure and was always ready to claim her ability to “ride b” on a bike.
She leaves behind her loving husband Kerry Humphreys; his children, Andrew Humphreys and Katherine (Matthew) Trout; her brother, Danny (Nancy) Wright; nieces, Stephanie Wright, Gina Brewer; and nephew, Thomas Wright.
Celebrations of Glenda’s life will be held in Hobe Sound and in Hickory, Kentucky, at later dates.
Glenda valued the time given to her after her cancer diagnosis and would ask any thoughts for her be expressed in donations to the cancer organization H.O.W, Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (ovariancancerpbc.org).
