HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Glenda Mae Wright, 67, of Hobe Sound, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, after a long battle with multiple health issues. Glenda was born on Oct. 27, 1955, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Marvin “Glenn” and Retha “Jean” (Farmer) Wright.

Glenda graduated from Lowes High School in 1973 and began a lifelong search for a place to settle. After many years, she found a fulfilling career at Next Era Energy as a business manager overseeing wind farms throughout the Midwest. She proved how tough and smart she was as she navigated through a “man’s” world of business. In 2005, she met Kerry Humphreys as an uninvited guest at his 50th birthday party. Sparks flew that night, and they were never apart after that. Glenda was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer in 2008 and began an intense battle to beat it. Victory was claimed in 2009, but the treatment that saved her resulted in many health issues going forward that she would fight until the end.

