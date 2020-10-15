MURRAY — Glenda Louise Philen Roos, 80, of Murray, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Murray Calloway County Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. She was born to Alton Troy and Anna Mary Estes Philen on October 10, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas.
Glenda was a respected teacher in the Murray Independent School System for 25 years. She taught at Robertson and Carter Elementary Schools and in the elementary and middle school Special Education programs, and the Title 1 program. Prior to her move to Kentucky, Glenda taught for four years in elementary schools in Clint, Texas, and San Benito, Texas. Even after her retirement in 2000, she spent time volunteering in local elementary schools.
She was a devoted member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Murray, from June 1971 to the present. During this time she was involved in Sunday School programs, Chancel Choir, the Emmaus Walk, the Bethel Bible Series, the Youth Club program, and the Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I. She also served First Christian Church as the wife of the late Pastor David C. Roos during his ministry there from June 1971 through 1995.
Glenda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always actively involved in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Leader, band parent, Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, and class parent. After her retirement, she volunteered at her grandchildren’s elementary schools, attended their sports activities, and participated in their music, educational, and church programs. She was active through the present with retired elementary school teachers of Robertson and Carter schools and the Calloway County Retired Teachers Association. All of her life, Glenda was an avid reader; she has been a regular at the Calloway County Public Library for many years. Even at age 80, she said, “The public library still has many books I have not read,” and she looked forward to reading them.
She graduated as salutatorian from Kirby High School in Woodville, Texas in May 1957. She was voted “Most Likely to Succeed,” and was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and Future Homemakers of America. Glenda went on to earn a B.A. Degree in Education from Howard Payne College (now University) in Brownwood, Texas, in 1961. During her senior year, she served as President of Texas Student Education Association, President of Cap & Gown honor society, Vice President of Kappa Delta Pi honor society, and was a member of Alpha Chi and Young Women’s Auxiliary. Later, she attended Murray State University where she received a M.A. Degree in education in 1977, later +30 in Special Education.
In addition to her parents and her sister, Kay Janelle Wagner of Texas, Glenda was preceded in death in 2019 by her beloved husband of 56 years, Rev. Dr. David Carl Roos, whom she married in Woodville, Texas on December 25, 1962. Glenda served alongside her husband as he pastored First Christian Churches in Texas and Kentucky for many years.
Glenda is survived by three daughters, Melanie Roos Dawson and husband Roger, Amy Rebecca Roos, and Debbie Roos Cunningham and husband Sammy; six grandchildren, Kayla Cunningham, Elizabeth Dawson Howard and husband Zach, Alyssa Cunningham Henson and husband Jerrod, Bradley Dawson, Emily Dawson, and Mariah Cunningham; one great-grandson, Sawyer James Henson, all of Murray; brother, Jerry Dale Philen, and wife Mary, and nephew Jeffrey Dale Philen, all of Texas; brother-in-law, David Wagner of Texas; many cousins and in-laws; and close family friends, Lillian Olazabal Gierhart and daughter Angela, and Carruth Kitrell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home, 1804 Hwy. 121 Bypass North, Murray, with Rev. Dr. Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bradley Dawson, Roger Dawson, Jerrod Henson, Zach Howard. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Glenda’s Sunday School class, members of Christian Women’s Fellowship Group I, and members of Murray Elementary — Robertson and Carter retired teachers of the Murray Independent School District. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour on Saturday at Heritage Chapel of Imes. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Christian Church of Murray, or the Calloway County Public Library.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mrs. Glenda Roos by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
The Heritage Chapel of Imes Funeral Home is entrusted with caring for the family of Mrs. Glenda Roos.
