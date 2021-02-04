NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Glenda K. Turrill, 79, passed away Monday Feb. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. She was the former Glenda DeSpain, born in Paducah, Kentucky, and was a retired Mortgage Broker. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the DAR, and enjoyed counted cross stitch, but above all else, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Turrill and sister, Kathleen DeSpain.
Survivors include: her son, Ed Skees(Jodi); her daughter, Shannon Carter(Michael); six grandchildren, Reid and Boyd Carter, and Daly, Edie, Lyla and Dara Skees, and the father of her children, William Skees.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Feb. 6, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church(129 W. Daisy Lane, New Albany, IN) with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 — 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service.
Memorial contributions may be given to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
