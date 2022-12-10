Glenda Irene Reid Scoggins Yancey, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.
Glenda was born in Kevil on Nov. 6, 1927 to the late R.A. and Eva Parker Reid. Glenda began working at an early age at the Shoe Factory, then Bunny Bread for several years. Finally, Glenda served for many years at the McCracken County Court Clerk’s office. She originally retired in 1990, but decided to go back to work shortly after that and worked until she was 80 years old. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church.
Glenda is survived by her son, Don (Diane) Scoggins of Gilbert, Arizona; two sisters, Carolyn Coughlin of Avon, Indiana, and Janice Lamb of Paducah; two grandchildren, Jarrod and Eric Scoggins; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Scoggins; second husband, R.L. Yancey; one brother, James Reid; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak with Brian Nance officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 at the funeral home.
You may light a candle of remembrance, leave a message of sympathy and share a hug from home at www.milnerandorr.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Yancey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
