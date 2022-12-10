Glenda Irene Reid Scoggins Yancey, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Paducah.

Glenda was born in Kevil on Nov. 6, 1927 to the late R.A. and Eva Parker Reid. Glenda began working at an early age at the Shoe Factory, then Bunny Bread for several years. Finally, Glenda served for many years at the McCracken County Court Clerk’s office. She originally retired in 1990, but decided to go back to work shortly after that and worked until she was 80 years old. She was a member of Concord United Methodist Church.

