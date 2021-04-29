Glenda Gail Montgomery Alvey, 78, of Paducah, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on August 26, 1942, in Providence, to the late Paul and Lucille Montgomery. Glenda was a 1961 graduate of Dalton High School and a 1962 graduate of Draughon’s Business College. She was retired from Claussner Hosiery Mill and Petter Supply. Glenda was a member of West End Baptist Church where she started the Preschool Department in 1976 and served in that department for 43 years and also served as the church librarian.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles Alvey; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Monte Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to West End Baptist Church, 324 South 28th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
