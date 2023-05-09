Glenda Frances James, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the age of 84 at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Ms. James was born in Paducah on May 6, 1939, to the late William Foster Shelby and Pearl Campbell Shelby. She was a graduate of Livingston County High School. Glenda took many classes in business, computer and communications at Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Technical School. She was certified as a computer operator of LINK system (Law Information Network of Kentucky). Glenda was a retired director of E-911 with the City of Paducah and a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, travel tours throughout the United States and Canada, but mainly caring for her family, friends and neighbors, especially Tracy Houser and her daughters, Amber and Alexandria of Ledbetter.

Service information

May 9
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
May 9
Visitation
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
