Glenda Frances James, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the age of 84 at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ms. James was born in Paducah on May 6, 1939, to the late William Foster Shelby and Pearl Campbell Shelby. She was a graduate of Livingston County High School. Glenda took many classes in business, computer and communications at Paducah Community College and West Kentucky Technical School. She was certified as a computer operator of LINK system (Law Information Network of Kentucky). Glenda was a retired director of E-911 with the City of Paducah and a member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed gardening, travel tours throughout the United States and Canada, but mainly caring for her family, friends and neighbors, especially Tracy Houser and her daughters, Amber and Alexandria of Ledbetter.
Glenda is survived by her many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Helton, Edna Swartz and Marie Stuart; two half-sisters, Ferrell Berkley and Bernice Styers; three brothers, Ervin Shelby, William Shelby and Raymond Shelby; one half-brother, Lee Shelby.
Funeral services will be held at noon Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Joe Vance and Robert Patton officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the noon service hour Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or charity of choice.
