Glenda Dean Craven Crenshaw, 75, of Paducah, died at 9:09 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was retired from Martin-Marietta in the food service department. She was a member of the Free Spirit Biker Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Millette Lynn Burns, of Paducah; son, Barney Ray Beasley, of Paducah; sisters, Martha Louise McDonald, of Kevil, Janice Smith, of Owensboro, and Alice Jean Campbell, of Bentonville, Arkansas; brothers, Robert Craven and Paul Craven, both of Paducah; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Homer D. Craven and Virginia May Minton Craven.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the funeral home.
