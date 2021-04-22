LA CENTER — Glen R. Perkins, 81, of La Center, died at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
He was the retired owner and operator of Perkins Farms. He was a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 59-plus years, Gayle Quarles Perkins; a daughter, Melanie Beth Perkins of La Center; a son, Alan Bert Perkins of Huntsville, Alabama; a niece; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister. His parents were W. E. Perkins and Ella Mae Martin Perkins.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Drew Gray and Brian Overstreet officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 12304 Wickliffe Road, Kevil, KY 42053; to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002; or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
