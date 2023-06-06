METROPOLIS, Ill. — Glen Meyer, 65, of Metropolis, was born on Aug. 24, 1957, in Paducah, Kentucky the son of Leonard Henry Frank Meyer and Margaret LaNell (House) Meyer. He departed this life for his eternal reward on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from the Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Visitation was held 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Meyer Family Cemetery located on the family farm behind 4523 Jonesboro Road, Metropolis. Frank Forthman, Jr. and Randy Cole will officiate.
Glen was the owner/operator of Meyer Trucking for 32 years and attended Heartland Worship Center and New Hope Baptist Church. He was a proud father, loving husband, and fierce friend.
Glen was the first organ donor of 2023 in the area. His choice to donate could enhance or prolong as many as 100 lives.
Glen leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 45 years, Denise (Holt) Meyer; son, Chris Meyer, and wife Kelly; daughter, Tori Meyer Hoffman, and husband Tyler; granddaughter, Riley Meyer; sister, Linda Meyer Braam, and husband George; several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Henry Frank Meyer and Margaret LaNell (House) Meyer; mother-in-law, Mary Frances Elizabeth (Blackburn) Holt; father-in-law, John W. Holt.
Memorials may be made in Glen’s name to New Hope Baptist Church, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, Illinois 62908.
Pallbearers will be Chris Meyer, Tyler Hoffman, Keith Seeman, Brent Corners, Dave Finke, and Casey Douglas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Wilke, Luke Brock, Steve Wallace, Lloyd Steinkamp, Steve Eller, Adam Cyr, and Heslip Wood.
