HICKORY — Glen G. Gough, 90, of Hickory, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of Lone Oak Methodist Church, a United States Air Force Veteran and a retired manager from Sears.
He is survived by a daughter, Leticia (David) Browning, Hickory; two sons, Jackie (Ranee) Gough, Lone Oak, Roger (Wendy) Gough, Wingo; eight grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Susan Lucille Tynes Gough; first wife, Patricia Kennedy Gough; second wife, Rosa Case Gough; and a granddaughter, ChrisDee Jean Gough.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Richard Dowdy and Rev. Joe Hansen officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joshua West, Ryan Gough, Randy Gough, Derrick McCuiston, Lucas Landis, and Jimmy Shutt.
Interment will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Graveside military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post # 26.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.