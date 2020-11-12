GILBERTSVILLE — Glen Fortner, 78, of Gilbertsville, died on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Fortner was a retired foreman from General Tire and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ.
He is survived by three children, Terris Lee of Cunningham, Lisa Marsh of Princeton and Beth Carroll of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fortner; and his parents, Marshall and Helen Fortner.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
