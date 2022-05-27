MURRAY — Glen Clayton, 92, of Murray, passed away Monday, May 24, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center Hospice in Paris.
Mr. Clayton was born on June 7, 1929 in Marshall County, KY to the late Sanford Hinton and Lee Ola Harrison Clayton. Glen graduated from Hardin High School and went on to Murray State University to pursue his degree in Business Administration (Accounting). He was cut short of graduating when he was drafted for the United States Air Force. After serving four years, one of those in Korea, Glen came back to complete his degree. For the next 53 years he owned and operated Clayton, Byrd and Meeks CPA. Mr. Clayton served and volunteered in many ways. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Rotary, Kiwanis Club, all out of Paducah. He was the President of Band Boosters Club for Reidland High School and was a gospel singer in the Victory Quartet for many years and passed that love to his daughters while teaching them to sing harmony riding in the car. His wife, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton, played the piano in the quartet. Glen was an avid golfer and gardener and was a true University of Kentucky fan. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder but in later years attended Sinking Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Clayton will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Clayton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 23 years, Mrs. Emma Dean Clayton of Murray; daughters, Vicki Clayton Harvell of Stanley, North Carolina, PJ Clayton Conger and husband, Danny of Paris, Tennessee; a son, Randy Lawson and wife, Brenda of Murray; grandchildren, Courtney Harvell of Stanley, North Carolina, Whitney Bryson (Zach) of Dallas, North Carolina, Shea Kent of Woodbridge, Virginia, Seth Kent of Yokosuka, Japan, Harmony Conger of Paris, Tennessee, Hope Conger of Paris, Tennessee, Lindsay Lawson of Paducah; great grandchildren, Lincoln, Kaydence, Harper, Benjamin Bryson.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Glen Clayton is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Imes Funeral Home. Sammy Cunningham will officiate and burial with military honors will follow at Palestine United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2356 Palestine Church Rd., Dexter.
His family welcomes visitors from 10 — 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Please join family and friends in honoring the life of Mr. Glen Clayton by visiting www.imesfh.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray is entrusted with caring for his family.
