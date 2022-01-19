CALVERT CITY — Gladys Marie Waldrop, 95, of Calvert City, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and member of Altona Baptist Church.
Surviving are sons, Victor Waldrop, of Calvert City, and Kelly Lee Waldrop, of Hubert, North Carolina; daughter, Cindy Hurley Goodwin, of Lake City; sisters, Mary Stillwell and Rachel Williams, both of Gilbertsville; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Edwin Waldrop, daughter, Carol Sinclair; six brothers and three sisters. Her parents were John and Bernice (Farmer) Holland.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel of Benton with Evan Williams officiating.
Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons International Marshall County Camp, PO Box 206, Benton, KY 42025.
