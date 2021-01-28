Gladys F. Sherrell, 73, of Paducah, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle.
She is survived by her mother, Marie B. Walston and a nephew, Jesse Sherrell, both of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Sherrell; her stepfather, Raphel Walston; a brother and a sister.
Services will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Roger Whetstone officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
