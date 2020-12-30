PRINCETON — Gladys Nadine Horning, 97, of Paducah, formerly of Princeton, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Gaither Suites in Paducah. She was a collection agent for the Princeton Credit Bureau for 17 years and worked 5 years in the business office of the shipyard in Evansville, Indiana, after she graduated from the Lockyear Business School there. She was a member of the Shady Grove Cemetery Board where she served as treasurer for many years, was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, an accomplished seamstress, homemaker, and a member of Quinn Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Myra Jill Horning and fiancée Nelson Young of Paducah; and niece, Pam Dawson and husband Harold of Evansville, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Francis and Mary Frances Montgomery Sigler; son, Randy Keith Horning; and brother, Marlin Sigler.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Felker officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o: Nancy Herran, 6481 St. Rt. 120, Marion, KY 42064.
During this difficult time, people may show their support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
