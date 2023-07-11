PRINCETON — Gladys Elnora Kemp Lisanby, 94, formerly of Princeton, and Pascagoula, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, at her home in Arlington, Virginia.

Gladys was born Dec. 14, 1928, to the late Harry Kemp and Velma Elizabeth Kibler Kemp of Luray, Virginia. She grew up in Luray with her beloved brothers, Loring and Joe. She played basketball in high school and excelled in academics, so it was no surprise that she graduated from James Madison University with a bachelor’s degree in Education, with a focus on physical education and dance. She taught for 17 years in the public school systems of Virginia and California. She began her working career as a physical education teacher in a public school in Portsmouth, Virginia, where she was also required to teach Driver’s Education even though she herself did not yet have a driver’s license. Suffice it to say, before the end of the semester, she had her driver’s license, and she had also established a modern dance program for that high school. Given a challenge, Mrs. Lisanby never ceased to exceed expectations. She met her future husband, the late rear admiral James Walker Lisanby (USN Retired) in Norfolk, Virginia, when he was on his first ship, the USS Mississippi. She later told a reporter for the Madison Magazine “It seemed like it was just meant to be,” laughing that the coincidence of the ship’s name and their future residence in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Gladys and James were wed in 1951 and enjoyed a long and happy marriage for 61 years until the day of James’ death in 2012.

