Gladys Catherine Bolin Fields, 96, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away at 11:55 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where she served as the Nursery Director for many years.
Gladys loved her family and devoted many years to researching and gathering information on her ancestors. She was a loyal UK basketball fan, an avid coupon collector, and a strong advocate for recycling. Gladys loved to work on puzzles, reading, and gardening.
She was married 56 years and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo Farris Fields; her parents, Ernest and Daisy Wilkerson Bolin; six brothers; two sisters; grandson, Tyler James Moore; two nephews and a niece.
Gladys is survived by her daughter, Susan Lee Fields Moore, and husband, Roger, of Paducah; grandsons, Aaron Moore and Austin Moore both of Paducah; niece, Patricia Solomon and husband Wayne, of Paducah; nephew, David E. Bolin, and wife, Jean of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and a number of other nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with great-nephew, Rev. David Alan Bolin officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Croley, Hickman County, Kentucky.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588 or to the American Heart Assoc., 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
