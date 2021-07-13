Gladys Andrews Ramer, 94, of Louisville, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at her daughter’s residence. She was born at home in Livingston County on Nov. 16, 1926, to the late George Selby Andrews and Mary Frances Rhea Andrews.
Gladys was a homemaker, devoted wife and mother; a travel, music, and history enthusiast; and a member of the Presbyterian Church. She married Marvin Lee Ramer on Feb. 8, 1947, and to this union were born three daughters. They lived most of their married life in or near Paducah before moving to Louisville after retirement.
She is survived by daughters, Yvonne Ramer Snyder (Ed) of Austin, Texas, Linda Ramer Johnston (Rick) of Georgetown, and Melanie Ramer Peterson (Hugh) of Louisville; seven grandchildren, Lindsay Brawner King (Brent), Chris Peterson, Nathan Snyder, Morgan Peterson Mitchell (Matt), Meredith Snyder Higson (Ethan), Thomas Brawner (Erin) and Ashley Peterson; 14 great-grandchildren; and one niece, Lisa Andrews Hawes (Jerry).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Marvin, her parents, and one brother, Kenneth Andrews of Paducah.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all her devoted caregivers and to Hosparus of Louisville for the kindness and care of our mother. With her passing, our family has lost a pillar, but what she and our father taught us endures.
A funeral service for Gladys will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Kenneth Dick officiating. Burial will follow at Smithland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
