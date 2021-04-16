WINGO — Gina Hicks McCord, 59, of Wingo, passed away at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at her residence.
She was a member of His House Ministries in Mayfield, and she worked as a USDA Food Inspector.
Mrs. McCord is survived by her husband, Robert McCord of Wingo; her son, DeWayne (Jana) McCord of Wingo; and two grandchildren, Reed McCord and Reese McCord, both of Wingo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace R. and Marceline Garrett Hicks.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo with Rev. Chris Clark and Rev. Stephen Boyken officiating. Burial will follow in the Wingo Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.
Pallbearers will be: Reed McCord, Jessie McCord, Joe Brown, Jody Jackson, Dennis Mullins, Jason Pearson, and Kyle McCord.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Brown Funeral Homes in Mayfield and Wingo are in charge of arrangements.
